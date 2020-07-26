DALLAS -- Dallas police said three men were shot and a woman was hit by shrapnel when someone opened fire outside a sports bar in North Oak Cliff Saturday night, July 25.The shooter was reportedly among three men who were turned away from Harris House of Heroes II sports bar, just before midnight, because the establishment was at full capacity.In May, a Dallas fire marshal shut down the crowded Harris House of Heroes location off McKinney Avenue after a disagreement over whether it should be classified as a bar or restaurant.Last month, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended the license for the other Harris House of Heroes location for 30 days.At the time, the attorney for House of Heroes’ called it unreasonable.

