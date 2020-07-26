Gold soars to all-time high as dollar dive adds fuel to record run

NEW YORK -- Gold prices jumped to record highs on Monday as an intensifying U.S.-China row hammered the dollar and cemented expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus to ease the economic pain from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.Spot gold rose 1.5% to $1,928.83 per ounce by 0306 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $1,933.30.

4 injured in shooting at Dallas sports bar after men not allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions

DALLAS -- Dallas police said three men were shot and a woman was hit by shrapnel when someone opened fire outside a sports bar in North Oak Cliff Saturday night, July 25.The shooter was reportedly among three men who were turned away from Harris House of Heroes II sports bar, just before midnight, because the establishment was at full capacity.In May, a Dallas fire marshal shut down the crowded Harris House of Heroes location off McKinney Avenue after a disagreement over whether it should be classified as a bar or restaurant.Last month, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended the license for the other Harris House of Heroes location for 30 days.At the time, the attorney for House of Heroes’ called it unreasonable.