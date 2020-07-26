Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
These are the major retailers closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020
Several major national retailers will keep their doors closed this Thanksgiving as COVID-19 cases across the country rise.
Kohl's to close stores on Thanksgiving Day: 'Importance of safety and convenience'
Kohl's is the latest department store franchise to announce it will be closed on Thanksgiving.
National Chicken Wing Day: The backstory behind the holiday, and the best bargains
Here's the backstory behind National Chicken Wing Day.
Small Business Administration watchdog report cites ‘serious concerns’ over ‘widespread’ COVID-19 relief fraud
The U.S. Small Business Administration has reported thousands of suspected fraud.
Planet Fitness will require face masks inside gyms starting in August
Planet Fitness will require all patrons at its gyms to wear a face mask at all times starting Aug. 1.
'We've had to shift:' Aluminum can shortage causing concern for some Wisconsin breweries
In Milwaukee, there's a problem brewing amid the coronavirus pandemic. While there's plenty of beer to go around, the cans to put it in are hard to come by.
Jelly Belly set to close Pleasant Prairie store and tour: 'Thankful to the millions of visitors'
Jelly Belly is closing its store and shutting down tours in Kenosha County.
Walmart, Kroger bottle their own milk and shake up American dairy industry
Walmart, Kroger have built their own milk-bottling plants.
Florida man arrested for allegedly using $3.9M in COVID-19 small business aid money to buy Lamborghini
MIAMI -- A Florida man was arrested on July 27 after federal authorities say he used $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to purchase a Lamborghini sports car for himself.
DNC health protocols include daily testing, 72-hour quarantine, face masks and more
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
VISIT Milwaukee partners with the MMAC to provide 50K free masks, available at Citgo stations across the city
MILWAUKEE -- VISIT Milwaukee and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC) want to ensure Milwaukee residents have access to free masks.
Gold soars to all-time high as dollar dive adds fuel to record run
NEW YORK -- Gold prices jumped to record highs on Monday as an intensifying U.S.-China row hammered the dollar and cemented expectations that central banks would continue pumping out stimulus to ease the economic pain from a worsening coronavirus pandemic.Spot gold rose 1.5% to $1,928.83 per ounce by 0306 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $1,933.30.
Target to close stores on Thanksgiving Day, they say 'this isn't the year for crowds'
NEW YORK -- Target says that they will not be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.The major retailer announced the closure on Monday while discussing holiday plans for the upcoming season.
Social distancing 'pens' allowed Class of 2020 to 'celebrate together safely' with EDM concert in Grafton
GRAFTON -- A rain delay did not keep them away, as it very well might be one of the only graduation parties, of sorts, they're able to partake in.
'Wildest market I've seen:' Amid COVID-19, Milwaukee area realtors say, 'We need more houses to sell!'
MILWAUKEE -- 2020 has been a year for many unprecedented things, and the housing market in the Milwaukee area is in uncharted territory.
4 injured in shooting at Dallas sports bar after men not allowed in due to COVID-19 restrictions
DALLAS -- Dallas police said three men were shot and a woman was hit by shrapnel when someone opened fire outside a sports bar in North Oak Cliff Saturday night, July 25.The shooter was reportedly among three men who were turned away from Harris House of Heroes II sports bar, just before midnight, because the establishment was at full capacity.In May, a Dallas fire marshal shut down the crowded Harris House of Heroes location off McKinney Avenue after a disagreement over whether it should be classified as a bar or restaurant.Last month, the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended the license for the other Harris House of Heroes location for 30 days.At the time, the attorney for House of Heroes’ called it unreasonable.
Noah's Ark GM fired over anti-mask comments in email to Wisconsin Dells officials
A popular waterpark in Wisconsin Dells is now without a general manager.