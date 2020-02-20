DETROIT -- Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder who slipped past his own security -- sound asleep -- and the guy made it into the rapper's living room, TMZ reported Thursday, April 30.Police sources and sources connected to Eminem told TMZ the break-in happened earlier in April -- around 4 a.m. at the rapper's Detroit-area home in a gated community.TMZ reported, per law enforcement, the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Hughes, used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window, and then climbed into the house.An alarm went off, TMZ was told, but that did not wake security.

