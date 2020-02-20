Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104
PARIS — Olivia de Havilland, the doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes of “Gone With the Wind,” but also a two-time Oscar winner and an off-screen fighter who challenged and unchained Hollywood’s contract system, died Sunday at her home in Paris.
Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88
Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has died at 88, People magazine reported.
Floating cinema equipped with social distancing boats coming to Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES -- Who says you can't have fun while social distancing?
The cast of 'The Parent Trap' reunites for 1st time in 22 years
The cast of "The Parent Trap" along with write and director Nancy Meyers reunited for the first time in 22 years. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at their virtual get together.
Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021
LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek says he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.His doctor has said he’s counting on that milestone, the “Jeopardy!” host said, “so I expect to be around ‘cause he said I will be around.
Nick Cannon in hot water over comments he made on recent podcast
Nick Cannon is in hot water for some comments he made on a recent podcast. Gino joins FOX6 WakeUp with the decision made by "The Masked Singer" about his future on the show.
'John Wayne was not a racist:' Actor's son speaks out on calls for John Wayne Airport to be renamed
John Wayne’s son is speaking out after California Democrats in Orange County recently demanded that the county’s John Wayne Airport be renamed and all likenesses of Wayne be removed from the airport, over “racist and bigoted statements” made by the American icon decades ago.
Oscars to set best picture noms at 10, inclusion standards
LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.
Quarterback Drew Brees is facing backlash for comments made during a recent interview
MILWAUKEE -- Quarterback Drew Brees is facing backlash for comments made during a recent interview.
TMZ: Adele celebrates 32nd birthday with new look
Huge crowds flock to Joe Exotic's zoo for reopening -- and Adele celebrates her 32nd birthday with a new look.
TMZ: Eminem confronted home intruder who slipped past sleeping security
DETROIT -- Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder who slipped past his own security -- sound asleep -- and the guy made it into the rapper's living room, TMZ reported Thursday, April 30.Police sources and sources connected to Eminem told TMZ the break-in happened earlier in April -- around 4 a.m. at the rapper's Detroit-area home in a gated community.TMZ reported, per law enforcement, the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Hughes, used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window, and then climbed into the house.An alarm went off, TMZ was told, but that did not wake security.
TMZ: Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is 'punishing' her by withholding money
MILWAUKEE -- Kristin Cavallari claims Jay Cutler is "punishing" her by withholding money.
Hillsborough sheriff: Former husband of Carole Baskin was likely killed; suspect didn't act alone
TAMPA, Fla. --The Tiger King saga continues with a TMZ special that dives deeper into the Netflix documentary.
Could Joe Exotic from Tiger King get a presidential pardon?
TMZ: Details on another celebrity falling victim to the coronavirus
LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Michael Babcock with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on another celebrity falling victim to the coronavirus.
Justin Bieber postpones 2020 tour, including concert at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
MILWAUKEE -- Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour due to COVID-19 -- which includes his scheduled performance at Summerfest."Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone.
TMZ: What Ellen and other famous figures are doing during self-distancing
LOS ANGELES -- Celebrities are staying in.
Nik Wallenda tightrope walks across an active volcano
Nik Wallenda tightrope walks across an active volcano -- and Alex Trebeck is opening up on his cancer battle.
New info on suspect accused of murdering Drew Carey's ex-fiancee
There's new information about the suspect accused of murdering Drew Carey's ex-fiancee.