Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

PARIS — Olivia de Havilland, the doe-eyed actress beloved to millions as the sainted Melanie Wilkes of “Gone With the Wind,” but also a two-time Oscar winner and an off-screen fighter who challenged and unchained Hollywood’s contract system, died Sunday at her home in Paris.

Report: Television personality Regis Philbin dies at 88

Regis Philbin, the genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has died at 88, People magazine reported.

Alex Trebek expects to mark 2-year cancer survival in 2021

LOS ANGELES — Alex Trebek says he’s responding exceptionally well to treatment for pancreatic cancer and expects to mark his two-year survival next February.His doctor has said he’s counting on that milestone, the “Jeopardy!” host said, “so I expect to be around ‘cause he said I will be around.

Oscars to set best picture noms at 10, inclusion standards

LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

TMZ: Eminem confronted home intruder who slipped past sleeping security

DETROIT -- Eminem came face-to-face with a home intruder who slipped past his own security -- sound asleep -- and the guy made it into the rapper's living room, TMZ reported Thursday, April 30.Police sources and sources connected to Eminem told TMZ the break-in happened earlier in April -- around 4 a.m. at the rapper's Detroit-area home in a gated community.TMZ reported, per law enforcement, the suspect, 26-year-old Matthew Hughes, used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window, and then climbed into the house.An alarm went off, TMZ was told, but that did not wake security.