Submit a Contact 6 inquiry
Here is how you can submit an inquiry with the Contact 6 team.
How to protect yourself from the huge spike in COVID-19 scams
The coronavirus pandemic has hit consumers hard, and a huge spike in scams related to COVID-19 isn't helping.
How to protect yourself from COVID-19 scams
The coronavirus pandemic has led to a rise in scams, and the scammers behind them are getting creative.
New foods that are great for the grill
Grilling out doesn't mean you always have to fire up burgers and hot dogs -- some tips for switching up your grilling routine.
'This is a crisis:' 25K sign up for rental assistance available for 2,500 Milwaukee households
MILWAUKEE -- Tens of thousands of people are on waiting lists for rental assistance, but there's only enough money to help a fraction of them."This is a crisis response," said George Hinton.The pandemic has more Wisconsin families moving into poverty."I think we're going to continue to see a stressed community," said Hinton.
Thousands on rental assistance waiting lists
The coronavirus pandemic has more Wisconsin families moving into poverty. Rental assistance is available, but there is only enough funding to help a fraction of those in need.
Surge in demand, slow turnaround times for some COVID-19 test results
Across the area, you can drive up and get a coronavirus test at locations such as the CVS Pharmacy in Kenosha. People were told to expect their results in two to four days. That wasn't the case for Penny Miller.
Vacation this summer while keeping your family safe
Summer vacations are anything but normal this year. With people leery of shared spaces and crowds, renting a private vacation home may be more popular than ever.
Refund deadlines approach for those holding Summerfest 2020 concert tickets
Refund deadlines approach for those holding Summerfest 2020 concert tickets
Alcohol sales up
Alcohol sales up
Heatstroke danger high for children left in hot cars
Heatstroke danger high for children left in hot cars
Out-of-network outrage
Out-of-network outrage
Surprise bill after medical emergency prompts Waukesha County family to call Contact 6
Surprise bill after medical emergency prompts Waukesha County family to call Contact 6
Flux Design
Flux Design
New ways to buy and eat local
New ways to buy and eat local
Consumer Reports Electric Bike Boom
Consumer Reports Electric Bike Boom
Tame your tech budget
Tame your tech budget
Lost your job and health insurance? You can still get low-cost, free medication
Lost your job and health insurance? You can still get low-cost, free medication
Future of 5G
Future of 5G
Ransomware beware
Ransomware beware