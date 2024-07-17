RNC 2024 impact on Waukesha County Fair, a 'nonpartisan' event

In any other year, the Waukesha County Fair would be the biggest draw in Wisconsin this week. However, the Republican National Convention (RNC) is in town.

The Waukesha County Fair officially kicked off at noon on Wednesday. It overlaps this year with the RNC on Wednesday and Thursday.

Executive Director Chrissy Gluege hopes delegates who are staying in hotels in Waukesha and Brookfield Uber out to the fair after the convention – which runs through Sunday. Musical guests this year include Rodney Atkins, Daughtry and Bret Michaels.

FOX6 News wanted to know if the RNC is having any impact on security. Gluege said the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department sent more deputies this compared to 2023.

The department's mobile command unit is on site. Gluege said the fair has its own security on the grounds too. Vendors are also seeing more political interest.

Waukesha County independents, Democrats and Republicans have a presence at the fair. FOX6 News spotted lots of political t-shirts for sale. But Gluege said the fair itself is nonpartisan.

"The Waukesha County Fair welcomes vendors of all types, all varieties. Anything from windows and doors to the Democratic, Republicans – you name it, they’re at the fair, right? They are contained in their booth space. They are here to spread their message however they decide," Gluege said.

Not only is the Waukesha County Fair the largest annual event held in Waukesha County each year, it is also Wisconsin's oldest county fair.