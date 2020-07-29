West Allis police announce arrests in September 2019 stabbing death of Ryan Sorensen
Nearly a year later, police have announced the arrest of a Milwaukee man and woman in connection with the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man believed to have been random.
Cedarburg family raising awareness for people living with disabilities amid pandemic
One Cedarburg family is raising awareness for people living with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.
Following news that more than 100 police departments won't be responding to the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, the city's police chief said he's prepared to seek state or federal assistance.
'Behaviors need to change:' Waukesha County schools preparing fall reopening plans
Waukesha County schools are preparing for fall classes as COVID-19 cases rise, each district's plan crafting its own set of rules.
As Milwaukee's 2020 homicide count nears 2019 total, groups 'out here working to turn it around'
Four shootings that left seven people hurt and one dead in four hours Tuesday are adding to a larger trend for 2020 in Milwaukee, as the homicide count nears the total for 2019.
Milwaukee restaurants, bars to submit safety plans, part of anticipated order revision
Milwaukee bars and restaurants will have to submit a reopening plan if they want to stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19
Milwaukee's iconic Oriental Theatre -- shuttered by the COVID-19 pandemic -- is using the time to renovate its interior.
UW-Madison won't require ACT or SAT tests this fall
UW-Madison will not require ACT or SAT test scores for students applying for entrance this fall.
Police: 40-year-old Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake
A Chicago man drowns in Geneva Lake.
Nearly a year later, West Allis police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man and woman from Milwaukee in the fatal stabbing of an Onalaska man -- believed random.
72-year-old suspect in custody for attempted theft at Shorewood Metro Market
A 72-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after reportedly displaying a knife at a Metro Market employee during an attempted retail theft.
Shorewood attorney accused of spitting on teen enters not guilty plea, $5,000 cash bail returned
A Shorewood attorney who spit on a teenager during a Black Lives Matter protest in June pleaded not guilty to hate crime charges.
Women charged in beating of Wisconsin state senator
After turning themselves in, two women have been charged in an attack on State Sen. Tim Carpenter near the Capitol in June.
Packers donate player-directed grants of $125K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, Sherman Phoenix
The Green Bay Packers announced they are donating two player-directed $125,000 grants, one to Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee and one to Sherman Phoenix.
Police: Cudahy man charged with homicide in death of 65-year-old woman
A Cudahy man has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place at his residence near Lunham and Swift.
Racine police investigating death near Douglas and North
Racine police have opened a death investigation after a victim was found dead after a "disturbance" with another person.
Have you seen him? MPD seeks man who stole from car
Milwaukee police have asked for the public's help identifying a man who stole items from a car.
Police seek man wanted for using counterfeit $100 bill, retail theft at Kwik Trip in Village of Butler
Butler police need your help to identify a theft suspect.
Kohl's to close stores on Thanksgiving Day: 'Importance of safety and convenience'
Kohl's is the latest department store franchise to announce it will be closed on Thanksgiving.