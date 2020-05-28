Nike Zoom Freak 2: Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2nd signature sneaker will be available July 25
MILWAUKEE -- For the first time, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s second signature shoe, the Nike Zoom Freak 2, will be available for purchase.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, July 22 released a video giving fans a behind-the-scenes look of the NBA bubble as the Bucks prepare for the NBA restart in Orlando.The Bucks, who have an NBA-leading 53-12 record, will face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks will broadcast each of the team’s three upcoming inter-squad scrimmages as part of the NBA’s season restart at Walt Disney World in Orlando.The Bucks’ scrimmages will be streamed live exclusively on the Bucks app and on Bucks.com.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The first exhibition games of the NBA restart will go a little more quickly than usual.The NBA is tweaking the rules for those initial matchups, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA’s MVP race is over.
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed Eric Bledsoe tested positive for COVID-19, but remains cautiously optimistic the veteran point guard will be ready for the start of the season’s resumption.“With the virus you’re never sure,” Budenholzer said Friday. “There are certainly things that you have to kind of clear and cover, but the opener, if it’s two weeks away, then I think most medical, most things and research would say he is going to be available.’’Budenholzer's comment came a day after multiple reports indicated Bledsoe said he had tested positive but was asymptomatic.The Bucks, who have an NBA-leading 53-12 record, will face the Boston Celtics on July 31 in their first game since the pandemic-imposed hiatus began in mid-March.Budenholzer added that the Bucks will “prepare without him and welcome him with open arms when he does come.’’The 30-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Basketball in the bubble awaits the Milwaukee Bucks.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks shut down the team's practice facility Sunday, July 5 after receiving results of COVID-19 testing Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.Wojnarowski said the following on Twitter Sunday:
MILWAUKEE -- If practice does indeed make perfect, the Bucks are taking baby steps to NBA success.The Bucks play their first game of the resumed NBA season on July 31 against the Celtics.It’s been a strange few months for Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton, sidelined from their livelihood."Luckily, I got a little exercise room in my house that I put in," Middleton said. "I was able to get some decent lifts in.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Denver Nuggets on March 9 and have not played a game since.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks will return to the court on July 31 -- the first Bucks game since the NBA season was postponed due to COVID-19 in March.They will play the Boston Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.On June 4, the NBA's Board of Governors approved a plan to restart the season, including 22 of the league's 30 teams playing at the Disney campus.
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokoumnpo showing he's not just an MVP on the court, but also to his son, Liam.In a TikTok Saturday, Giannis shows us he's keeping up with his at-home workouts – while making sure he shows his little guy some love.https://www.tiktok.com/@giannis_an34/video/6837979052461100294The NBA suspended the season on March 11 and drastically limited the access to player practice facilities.
MILWAUKEE -- As protests continued in Milwaukee for a ninth consecutive day, crowds were joined by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sterling Brown, Brook Lopez and other members of the Milwaukee Bucks near 27th and Wisconsin on Saturday, June 6.The players joined the march around 5:30 p.m. and continued walking with the group for roughly 45 minutes.
MIAMI — The NBA has told teams that playoff seeding will be based on winning percentage, and that any tiebreakers necessary after that will follow the usual procedures.It was an issue that needed clarity because the 22 teams that will be going to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, for the planned resumption of the season next month will not have played the same number of games.The NBA told teams of the plan for utilizing tiebreakers in a memo late Friday.Based on the league plan for the restart, with games starting again in late July, Dallas will end up playing an NBA-high 75 contests.
MILWAUKEE -- The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a 22-team format for restarting the league season in late July at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, another major step toward getting teams back onto the court and playing games again.The format calls for each team playing eight games to determine playoff seeding plus the possible utilization of a play-in tournament for the final spot in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference postseason fields.
ORLANDO -- The NBA has told the National Basketball Players Association that it will present a 22-team plan for restarting the season to the league’s board of governors on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the situation said.The teams that will be going to the ESPN Wide World Of Sports complex on the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida would play eight games to determine playoff seeding starting around July 31 before the postseason begins, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday because the league has not released its proposal publicly.The plan, once approved, would have 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams going to Disney and the cutoff being that teams must be within six games of a playoff spot at this point.
MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted late Saturday, May 30 -- a few words about his thoughts on the cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.The tweet reads as follows:
MILWAUKEE -- Three, two, one -- and it's over.
WAUWATOSA -- There was a sweet surprise for nurses at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin on Thursday, May 28.