RNC 2024: NORAD F-35 intercepts plane southwest of Milwaukee

article

A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-35 aircraft responded on Wednesday, July 17 to a temporary flight restriction violation southwest of Milwaukee.

A news release says around 3:30 p.m., radar data picked up a track of interest that was not in communication with Air Traffic Control inside the restricted airspace. A NORAD F-35 aircraft located the general aviation aircraft in question and safely escorted them out of the area.

During the event, the F-35 aircraft flew at 4,400 feet – and may have been visible from the ground.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Operation NOBLE EAGLE is the name given to all air sovereignty and air defense missions in North America.

NORAD is a binational command focused on the defense of both the U.S. and Canada. The response to potential aerospace threats does not distinguish between the two nations, and draws on forces from both countries.