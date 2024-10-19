2024 WIAA football playoff brackets released; find matchups

The Brief The WIAA on Saturday released its 2024 high school football playoff brackets. First-round games kick off next Friday, Oct. 25. State championship games are slated for Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 in Madison.



The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Saturday released its 2024 high school football playoff brackets.

First-round games kick off on Friday, Oct. 25. State championship games are slated for Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium.

Bracket highlights

In Division 1, both Franklin and Marquette received a No. 1 seed. They will host Fond du Lac and Milwaukee Marshall, respectively, in the opening round. Marquette beat Franklin in last season's Division 1 title game.

Defending champion Lake Geneva Badger earned a No. 1 seed in Division 2 and will host Union Grove. Wauwatosa East will host Wauwatosa West in the first round; the cross-town rivals are seeded at No. 4 and No. 5.

Catholic Memorial, Grafton and New Berlin West are No. 1 seeds in Division 3. They will host New Berlin Eisenhower, Milwaukee North and Pius XI Catholic, respectively. Grafton lost last year's D3 title game to Rice Lake.

Division 4 has Racine St. Catherine's as a No. 1 seed against No. 8 Shoreland Lutheran. No teams in southeast Wisconsin received a top seed in Division 5.

In Division 6, Cedar Grove-Belgium is ranked No. 1 against Valders. No. 1 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic faces Kenosha Christian Life in Division 7.

Check out the full brackets, which feature dozens of teams from across southeast Wisconsin, for each division on the WIAA website.