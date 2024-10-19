Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney Wisconsin visit; in Waukesha County Monday

article

The Brief Kamala Harris and Liz Cheney will visit Waukesha County on Monday, Oct. 21. Wisconsin is one of three battleground states the two will be visiting on that day.



Vice President Kamala Harris and former congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit Waukesha County on Monday, Oct. 21, for part of the ‘moderated conversations series.’

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, battleground Wisconsin is one of three stops on Monday.

Harris and Cheney will be in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in the morning, Waukesha County, Wisconsin in the afternoon, and Oakland County, Michigan in the evening.

A specific time and location in Waukesha County has not yet been provided.

Harris was last in Wisconsin on Thursday, when she visited Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay. Gov. Tim Walz also visited Eau Claire and Green Bay last Monday, Oct. 14.

US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Waukesha the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he campaigned in Juneau.