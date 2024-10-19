Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney Wisconsin visit; in Waukesha County Monday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 19, 2024 11:09am CDT
Kamala Harris
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Vice President Kamala Harris and former congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit Waukesha County on Monday, Oct. 21, for part of the ‘moderated conversations series.’

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, battleground Wisconsin is one of three stops on Monday.

Harris and Cheney will be in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in the morning, Waukesha County, Wisconsin in the afternoon, and Oakland County, Michigan in the evening.

A specific time and location in Waukesha County has not yet been provided.

Harris was last in Wisconsin on Thursday, when she visited Milwaukee, La Crosse and Green Bay. Gov. Tim Walz also visited Eau Claire and Green Bay last Monday, Oct. 14.

US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance will visit Waukesha the day before, on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he campaigned in Juneau.