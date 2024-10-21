Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot closed indefinitely Monday

The Brief The Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot in Milwaukee County was shut down starting Oct. 21 due to safety and security issues. The northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot will close soon after. Concrete barrier walls and fencing have been placed around the lot.



The first of two Milwaukee County park-and-ride lots will be shut down starting Monday, Oct. 21 due to safety and security issues.

A news release says effective Monday, WisDOT closed the Holt Avenue lot. The northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot will close soon after. A small area of the southwest College Avenue lot will remain open to serve transit riders.

Concrete barrier walls and fencing have been placed around the Holt Avenue lot. Individuals will have the ability to leave but will not be able to enter the lots, the release says.

Safety and security in lots

Between July 1 and Sept. 30, 2024, Milwaukee city and county law enforcement responded to a combined 275 calls for service, a nearly 42% increase over the same time period in 2023. Officers are responding to increased reports of assault, theft and subjects with weapons. Other recently reported incidents causing law enforcement response include robbery, shots fired and drug overdoses.

In recent months, WisDOT and partners have worked with individuals in the lots to inform them of the need to vacate per Wisconsin State Statute 86.025. It’s illegal in Wisconsin to camp on public highways or adjacent rights-of-way. WisDOT leadership understands homelessness is a nationwide concern that requires care and compassion to solve. That’s why the agency and partners have expended resources to respectfully rehouse individuals living in the park and rides. As conditions continue to deteriorate, WisDOT has made the difficult decision to close the Holt Avenue lot, the northeast College Avenue lot and portions of the southwest College Avenue lot.

What now for transit users?

WisDOT continues to work with the Milwaukee County Transit System to assist transit users who park in the Holt Avenue lot and ride buses to their destination. Signage will be placed at the lot and rider outreach will take place to inform them of the service changes. More information about Milwaukee County transit options can be found at: ridemcts.com.

Milwaukee County Housing Services will continue to work with individuals to discuss safer and more suitable living environments. More information can be found on their services.

WisDOT staff and partners are evaluating actions that will allow other park and ride locations to remain open for their intended use. Plans for reconfiguration at other park and ride lots and increased monitoring are underway.