Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage offerings for 2024-25

The complete list of new menu items is below.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum are offering a new menu of food and beverage items for fans during the 2024-25 season.

Fans will be able to dive into everything from barbecue pork nachos, to veggie pot stickers and even a Greek Burger.

Food

The MECCA Burger Bar : New menu items including the MKE Burger, a burger patty and brat patty with bier cheese and caramelized onions, available at Sections 116, 221 and in the Mezzanine Club, and the Greek Burger, a brat patty topped with feta cheese and cucumber tomato relish, available at Section 106.

Sweet Spot: The dessert stand at Section 206 will add a new cinnamon roll and bourbon cinnamon roll to its menu.

Cedar Crest Ice Cream: Ice cream pints available at Sections 122 and 206.

Smoke Stack BBQ will serve new barbecue pork nachos and barbecue pork sandwiches at its stand at Section 122.

Pretzel Palace: The new stand at Section 207 will offer pretzel bites.

Mezzanine Club: New menu items include the Johnsonville Pastrami Dog and an elote loaded footlong hot dog. The MECCA Burger Bar’s MKE Burger will also be available in the Mezzanine Club.