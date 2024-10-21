Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage offerings for 2024-25

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 21, 2024 11:04am CDT
Milwaukee Bucks
Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum unveiled on Monday, Oct. 21 the new food and beverage offerings for the 2024-25 season. 

Fans will be able to dive into everything from barbecue pork nachos, to veggie pot stickers and even a Greek Burger.

What's offered, where?

Food

  • The MECCA Burger Bar: New menu items including the MKE Burger, a burger patty and brat patty with bier cheese and caramelized onions, available at Sections 116, 221 and in the Mezzanine Club, and the Greek Burger, a brat patty topped with feta cheese and cucumber tomato relish, available at Section 106.
  • Sweet Spot: The dessert stand at Section 206 will add a new cinnamon roll and bourbon cinnamon roll to its menu.
  • Cedar Crest Ice Cream: Ice cream pints available at Sections 122 and 206.
  • Smoke Stack BBQ will serve new barbecue pork nachos and barbecue pork sandwiches at its stand at Section 122.
  • Pretzel Palace: The new stand at Section 207 will offer pretzel bites.
  • Mezzanine Club: New menu items include the Johnsonville Pastrami Dog and an elote loaded footlong hot dog. The MECCA Burger Bar’s MKE Burger will also be available in the Mezzanine Club.
  • Suites: Premium new items added to the suites menu including perch tacos, birria tacos, veggie pot stickers, barbacoa nachos, a relish tray, chilled shrimp cocktail, fried chicken basket, popcorn bucket, chips and dips bucket and upgraded dessert cart.

Beverage

  • An upgraded Jameson bar is open on the Main Concourse at Section 104. It will be a full-service bar featuring Jameson cocktails, including Jameson Canned Cocktails.
  • Wisconsinitis Cream Ale by 3 Sheeps Brewing Company will be available throughout Fiserv Forum.
  • Hooptea spiked iced tea will be available at Twelve Point Taproom locations and select bars and beer outlets.
  • A souvenir shaker cup is available with the purchase of any double cocktail.