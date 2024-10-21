Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage offerings for 2024-25
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum unveiled on Monday, Oct. 21 the new food and beverage offerings for the 2024-25 season.
Fans will be able to dive into everything from barbecue pork nachos, to veggie pot stickers and even a Greek Burger.
What's offered, where?
Food
- The MECCA Burger Bar: New menu items including the MKE Burger, a burger patty and brat patty with bier cheese and caramelized onions, available at Sections 116, 221 and in the Mezzanine Club, and the Greek Burger, a brat patty topped with feta cheese and cucumber tomato relish, available at Section 106.
- Sweet Spot: The dessert stand at Section 206 will add a new cinnamon roll and bourbon cinnamon roll to its menu.
- Cedar Crest Ice Cream: Ice cream pints available at Sections 122 and 206.
- Smoke Stack BBQ will serve new barbecue pork nachos and barbecue pork sandwiches at its stand at Section 122.
- Pretzel Palace: The new stand at Section 207 will offer pretzel bites.
- Mezzanine Club: New menu items include the Johnsonville Pastrami Dog and an elote loaded footlong hot dog. The MECCA Burger Bar’s MKE Burger will also be available in the Mezzanine Club.
- Suites: Premium new items added to the suites menu including perch tacos, birria tacos, veggie pot stickers, barbacoa nachos, a relish tray, chilled shrimp cocktail, fried chicken basket, popcorn bucket, chips and dips bucket and upgraded dessert cart.
Beverage
- An upgraded Jameson bar is open on the Main Concourse at Section 104. It will be a full-service bar featuring Jameson cocktails, including Jameson Canned Cocktails.
- Wisconsinitis Cream Ale by 3 Sheeps Brewing Company will be available throughout Fiserv Forum.
- Hooptea spiked iced tea will be available at Twelve Point Taproom locations and select bars and beer outlets.
- A souvenir shaker cup is available with the purchase of any double cocktail.