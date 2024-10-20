Expand / Collapse search

Species Spooktacular 2024 at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 20, 2024 7:30am CDT
MILWAUKEE - Learn more about nature's spooky and misunderstood animals at the Species Spooktacular at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.

Come in costume and meet live animal ambassadors, including snakes, tarantulas, turtles, and raptor ambassadors.

Children and adults are welcome.

There are two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

