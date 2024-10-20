Species Spooktacular 2024 at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Species Spooktacular 2024 at Schlitz Audubon
Learn more about nature's spooky and misunderstood animals at the Species Spooktacular at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center! Cassie Rincon joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.
MILWAUKEE - Learn more about nature's spooky and misunderstood animals at the Species Spooktacular at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center.
Come in costume and meet live animal ambassadors, including snakes, tarantulas, turtles, and raptor ambassadors.
Children and adults are welcome.
There are two sessions on Sunday, Oct. 20: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
