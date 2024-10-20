Expand / Collapse search

Green Bay Packers host Texans Sunday, 6th matchup between teams

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 20, 2024 11:44am CDT
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers look to win a third straight game when they host the AFC South-leading Houston Texans at noon Sunday, Oct. 20.

Green Bay is 4-2 to start the season after back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Still, they sit in last place in a competitive NFC North – the NFL's only division with all four teams above .500. The Texans sit atop their division at 5-1; their lone loss coming against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Sunday will mark just the sixth game between the NFL's youngest franchise and one of its oldest. Green Bay is 4-1 against Houston, their only loss a 24-21 decision at Lambeau Field in 2008.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter:

  • 11:51 - K.Fairbairn 23 yard field goal attempt is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Townsend. Texans take lead 3-0.

2nd Quarter:

  • 13:20 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by T.Kraft for 14 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers take lead 7-3.
  • 11:56 - J.Mixon rushed for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. K.Fairbairn extra point is good. Texans retake lead 10-7.
  • 8:57 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by D.Wicks for 30 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers retake lead 14-10.

