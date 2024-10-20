Green Bay Packers host Texans Sunday, 6th matchup between teams

article

The Green Bay Packers look to win a third straight game when they host the AFC South-leading Houston Texans at noon Sunday, Oct. 20.

Green Bay is 4-2 to start the season after back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Still, they sit in last place in a competitive NFC North – the NFL's only division with all four teams above .500. The Texans sit atop their division at 5-1; their lone loss coming against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Sunday will mark just the sixth game between the NFL's youngest franchise and one of its oldest. Green Bay is 4-1 against Houston, their only loss a 24-21 decision at Lambeau Field in 2008.

Scoring summary

1st Quarter:

11:51 - K.Fairbairn 23 yard field goal attempt is GOOD, Center-J.Weeks, Holder-T.Townsend. Texans take lead 3-0.

2nd Quarter:

13:20 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by T.Kraft for 14 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers take lead 7-3.

11:56 - J.Mixon rushed for 2 yards. TOUCHDOWN. K.Fairbairn extra point is good. Texans retake lead 10-7.

8:57 - J.Love pass complete. Catch made by D.Wicks for 30 yards. TOUCHDOWN. B.McManus extra point is good. Packers retake lead 14-10.

Related article