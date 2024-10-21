Second Gentleman Emhoff Wisconsin visit; will campaign in Kenosha Thursday

article

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will campaign in Kenosha on Thursday, Oct. 24.

According to the Harris-Walz Campaign, Emhoff will be joined by Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Vice President Harris’ brother-in-law, Tony West, for a campaign event to encourage early voting.

A specific time and location has not yet been provided.

Battleground Wisconsin has seen several visits from candidates in recent weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit Brookfield on Monday, Oct. 21.

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he rallied in Juneau.

Trump's running mate, US Senator JD Vance, campaigned in Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20.