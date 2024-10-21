Expand / Collapse search

Second Gentleman Emhoff Wisconsin visit; will campaign in Kenosha Thursday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 21, 2024 3:34pm CDT
You Decide
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff

KENOSHA, Wis. - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will campaign in Kenosha on Thursday, Oct. 24.

According to the Harris-Walz Campaign, Emhoff will be joined by Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Vice President Harris’ brother-in-law, Tony West, for a campaign event to encourage early voting.

A specific time and location has not yet been provided.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Map: Which states are the most and least politically engaged?
article

Map: Which states are the most and least politically engaged?

New data shows which states are the most and least politically engaged.

Battleground Wisconsin has seen several visits from candidates in recent weeks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney will visit Brookfield on Monday, Oct. 21.

Former President Donald Trump was last in Wisconsin on Oct. 6 when he rallied in Juneau.

Trump's running mate, US Senator JD Vance, campaigned in Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20.