Darrell Brooks case; appeal time extension requested by attorney

For the fifth time, Darrell Brooks’ attorney has filed a request to extend time to appeal his conviction in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial.

Brooks’ court appointed attorney, Michael Covey, was supposed to file paperwork for an appeal by Friday, Oct. 18. District Attorney Sue Opper, who prosecuted the case, told FOX6 News the missed deadline likely will not impact Brooks’ opportunity to appeal.

Days after he was sentenced to life in prison in late November 2022, Brooks filed a handwritten notice of his intent to seek post-conviction relief, writing that "there are clear issues of the law and legal facts" in his case. He asked for representation from the Wisconsin State Public Defender’s Office for an appeal.

Brooks represented himself during his trial. Brooks killed six people and physically hurt dozens of others when he drove an SUV through Waukesha’s Christmas parade on Nov. 21, 2021.

Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision after a jury convicted him on all 76 charges tied to the parade attack. Brooks was sentenced to serve six consecutive life sentences plus 766 years in prison.

Brooks is being held at the Dodge County Correctional Institution in Waupun.