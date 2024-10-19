Green Bay Packers, Texans meet Sunday for 6th time

The Green Bay Packers look to win a third straight game when they host the Houston Texans at noon Sunday, Oct. 20.

Green Bay is 4-2 to start the season after back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals. Still, they sit in last place in a competitive NFC North – the NFL's only division with all four teams above .500. The Texans sit atop their division at 5-1; their lone loss coming against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

Sunday will mark just the sixth game between the NFL's youngest franchise and one of its oldest. Green Bay is 4-1 against Houston, their only loss a 24-21 decision at Lambeau Field in 2008.

It will be the first meeting as head coaches for Matt LaFleur and Houston's DeMeco Ryans. LaFleur began his NFL coaching career as a Texans offensive assistant in 2008 when Ryans was a linebacker on the team.

Packers linebacker Eric Wilson played for the Texans in 2021, and the team's offensive coordinator, Adam Stenavich, was on the team's practice squad in 2008-09. Ka'dar Hollman, who played for two seasons with Green Bay after the Packers drafted in 2019, now plays for Houston.

Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale is from Milwaukee, played for Marquette High School and then the Wisconsin Badgers. Texans safety Eric Murray attended Milwaukee Riverside.