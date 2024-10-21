Milwaukee flag football shooting death; 30-year-old man charged

article

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a youth flag football game. A 47-year-old man, identified as Raysean Barnes, later died at the hospital. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.



A 30-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a fatal shooting at a youth flag football game.

Gavino Avalos-Morales is facing the following charges: first degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, discharge a firearm in a school zone, and possession of a firearm on the grounds of a school.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Hayes Bilingual School and the Milwaukee Public Schools South Stadium around 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 for reports of a shooting.

MPS South Stadium

A 47-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died. He has since been identified as Raysean Barnes.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

Per the complaint, security video from Hayes Bilingual School shows a white Mazda CX-9 parked in the area of Rogers and Windlake. A man, later identified as Gavina Avalos-Morales, exits the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Two other males also exit the vehicle and then all three enter the stadium together through the gate entrance and then onto school grounds and into the bleacher area of the stadium.

Police scene near 11th and Windlake after shooting at MPS South Stadium youth flag football game

Approximately three minutes later, Avalos-Morales and one of the males he arrived with are seen on the video walking from the bleacher area. At around the same time, the victim can be seen on video walking approximately ten to twelve feet behind Avalos-Morales and his companion.

The video also shows two other males leaving the bleacher area. As everyone is walking down the ramp towards the concession area, a man is seen running towards Avalos-Morales and his companion. This man jogs past the victim and runs straight at the male with Avalos-Morales, the complaint states.

Video shows this man jumping in the air and punching the male with Avalos-Morales, starting a physical fight.

As this is occurring, Avalos-Morales can be seen on the video withdrawing a firearm from his clothes, appears to ready the firearm and then turns in the direction of the victim, who appears to be moving past Avalos-Morales and the two men fighting. The video shows Avalos-Morales pointing the firearm at the victim, who at that moment appears to have both of his hands raised, palms forward in what appears to be a surrender position, according to the complaint.

The victim then falls suddenly. Avalos-Morales and the male who he is with flee the stadium and the school grounds after the physical fight with the other man is finished.

The victim is not seen with a weapon at any time during the video.