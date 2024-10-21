Milwaukee police standoff, man shot by officer; new video released

article

The Brief Milwaukee police released on Monday, Oct. 21 body camera video from a police standoff and shooting that happened near 68th and Hope. The incident in question happened on Friday, Oct. 4. The officer involved in this incident is on administrative duty while the investigation unfolds.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday, Oct. 21, released new body camera video from a police standoff and shooting that happened near 68th and Hope on Oct. 4.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office announced on Monday, Oct. 7 that a man who was found deceased inside a residence near 68th and Hope after an hours-long standoff was struck by an officer's gunfire. The medical examiner identified the deceased man as Deonandre Martin.

You can watch the video released by the Milwaukee Police Department through the following links:

Case details

The Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting near 68th and Hope around 8:30 a.m. that Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted three people fleeing a home – jumping off a second-story porch. One of the three had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and officers moved all three to safety.

Moments later, police said the suspect came out of the home on the second-story porch. He had a gun. Officers ordered the suspect to drop the gun, but MPD said the suspect did not comply. An officer then shot at the suspect, and the man went back into the residence.

68th and Hope, Milwaukee

A tactical setup was established and negotiators attempted a peaceful resolution. After there was no response from the suspect, the Tactical Enforcement Unit entered the residence and found the 33-year-old male suspect dead from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim that fled the residence, a 33-year-old, was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. No one else was struck by gunfire.

MPD officials said that the officer who discharged his weapon during the incident is a 28-year-old male with more than three years of service. He was placed on administrative duty as is routine in officer-involved shooting investigations.

This incident, as with all critical incidents, will be subject to an administrative review in accordance with department policy to ensure adherence to department training, policies, procedures, and law enforcement best practices.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident. The Brookfield Police Department is the leading agency.