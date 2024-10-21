Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting near 37th and Clarke; 1 dead, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  October 21, 2024 5:37am CDT
37th and Clarke, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21. It happened near 37th and Clarke around 1:40 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 49-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.