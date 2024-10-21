Milwaukee fatal shooting near 37th and Clarke; 1 dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead after a shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21. It happened near 37th and Clarke around 1:40 a.m.
Police say the victim, a 49-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.