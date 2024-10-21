Milwaukee crash, 17th and Center; car crashes into house

The Brief A car crashed into a home near 17th and Center in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21. Two patients were transported to Children's Wisconsin. The crashed car was put on the wrecker shortly after 9 p.m.



Emergency crews responded to a crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21.

It happened near 17th and Center around 7:50 p.m. The car crashed into the side of a home.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that two medical units transported people to Children's Wisconsin, and there were three medical units present at the scene in total.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash. The initial call was for a car on fire that crashed into a house.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was not called to the scene.

A woman who lives in the house told FOX6 News she was asleep when she felt and heard the impact. She said she came outside and saw officers already present because they were chasing a male driver.

The crashed car was put on the wrecker shortly after 9 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.