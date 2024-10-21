Vice President Kamala Harris Wisconsin visit; Waukesha County event

article

The Brief Vice President Kamala Harris planned a visit to Waukesha County for the evening of Monday, Oct. 21. Harris will be campaigning with Liz Cheney, a former Republican congressional representative from Wyoming.



Kamala Harris is teaming up with Liz Cheney during a campaign visit to Waukesha County on Monday, Oct. 21.

Harris and Cheney started the day in Philadelphia. She also planned a stop in Oakland County in suburban Detroit before finally making her way to Waukesha County.

Harris' event is scheduled to take place Monday evening. FOX6 News plans to stream this event on FOX LOCAL, FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel.

With just over two weeks to go before the presidential election and the race a dead heat, the Democratic nominee is looking for support from every possible voter. Her campaign is hoping to persuade those who haven’t made up their minds, mobilize any Democrats considering sitting this one out, and pick off voters in areas where support for Trump may be fading.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A few votes here and there could add up to an overall win. In Waukesha County, for example, Haley won more than 9,000 primary votes even after she dropped out of the race. Overall, Wisconsin was decided for President Joe Biden in 2020 by just 20,000 votes. In-person early voting in the state starts Tuesday.

This is a developing story.