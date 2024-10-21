2024 FOX6 Coats for Kids: Donate now through Dec. 1

article

For 40 years, FOX6 COATS FOR KIDS has wrapped our little ones in warmth. Help us spread more warmth than ever this year by donating COATS FOR KIDS from Oct. 21 through Dec. 1.

WHAT TO DONATE

ALL sizes of coats are needed – ALL sizes of children’s coats for the younger kids, and ALL sizes of adult coats for the teens and older children.

We accept new and gently loved winter coats. All gently loved coats should be in good, wearable condition with working zippers and all their buttons.

Sweatshirts, hoodies and spring jackets should not be included with your donation. We’re only collecting good, warm, winter coats that will stand up to everything Wisconsin winters can dish out.

Every coat donated will be cleaned by ITUAbsorbTech and delivered to The Salvation Army for distribution.

HAVE COATS TO DONATE?

Download the 2024 COATS FOR KIDS information packet now. It’s loaded with information on how to hold a drive, how to request posters, and more!

DON’T HAVE A COAT TO DONATE?

FOX6 COATS FOR KIDS can accept online monetary donations. It’s fast, easy and secure. All the dollars raised will be used to purchase new coats at wholesale prices. We invite you to make a donation now.

WHERE TO DONATE

Steinhafels locations

Waukesha – W231 N1013 County Hwy F

Greenfield – 888- W. Sura Lane

Grafton – 1048 Port Washington Road

Menomonee Falls – N93 W16677 Falls Parkway

Kenosha – 7001 118th Avenue

Feldco Home Renewal

401 W. Boden Street, Milwaukee, Monday – Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thanks for 40 years of keeping kids warm, one coat at a time!