Jolly Good Soda; Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin for 2024

article

The Brief Jolly Good Soda is the 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC). This is the ninth year WMC has run this bracket-style competition that allows the public to vote for the winner. Jolly Good is manufactured in Random Lake.



Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC), the combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association, announced the 2024 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin as Jolly Good Soda, manufactured by Krier Foods in Random Lake.

Jolly Good was crowned the winner at WMC’s annual Business Day event on Thursday in Madison. It is a craft soda brand known for its bold flavors and vibrant cans. The soda comes in a variety of flavors ranging from classic Root Beer to unique offerings like Sour Pow’r and Blue Raspberry.

A news release says more than 130 products were nominated for the contest this year, representing dozens of manufacturing sub-sectors and each corner of the state.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After an initial popular vote round and a bracket-style tournament known as "Manufacturing Madness," four finalists competed to ultimately take home the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin trophy, which was produced by two Wisconsin manufacturers: EK Machine and EFCO Finishing Corporation. This year, about 150,000 votes were cast to determine the ultimate winner.

The annual contest draws attention to Wisconsin’s vibrant manufacturing industry and the rewarding careers available throughout the state. The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin culminates each October, in celebration of Manufacturing Month.