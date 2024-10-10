Open Record: Driving While Poor
MILWAUKEE - For thousands of Milwaukee's poorest residents, a traffic ticket can snowball, putting a valid driver's license out of reach. But an effort to restore their driving privileges is running into roadblocks. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn takes a deep dive into a little-known program you're already paying for. You'll hear how the Center for Driver's License Recovery and Employability works and why those involved in the program say it's vital to the livelihoods of so many Milwaukee County drivers.
Related episode links:
- Driving while poor; license recovery program hits funding roadblock
- Center for Driver's License Recovery & Employability (CDLRE)
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.