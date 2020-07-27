'Looking forward to the announcement:' Sen. Baldwin on number of lists with Biden VP pick days away
Tammy Baldwin spoke with FOX6 News days ahead of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's announcement for vice president -- the Wisconsin senator still appearing on a number of lists.
The federal government has ruled that Wisconsin workers who collect disability insurance may collect federal COVID-19 unemployment aid.
In reversal, feds say Wisconsinites on disability can get pandemic unemployment
MADISON -- After months of denials, the door is now open for Wisconsin workers with disabilities to get federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).In a letter dated July 27, the U.S. Department of Labor reversed course and said people who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) meet the PUA eligibility requirement.Since May, FOX6 has been reporting on SSDI recipients' inability to access unemployment assistance after losing their jobs during the pandemic.SSDI is a federal program that employees and employers pay into through taxes.
MILWAUKEE -- The Democratic National Convention hits Milwaukee starting Aug. 17, and most of it will be virtual, with delegates and members of Congress staying home.
MADISON -- Madison police announced Monday, July 27 two women turned themselves in in connection with an attack on State Sen.
As Milwaukee leaders debate response to federal agents, DA says outside help could be beneficial
MILWAUKEE -- City leaders met in a special session Monday, July 27 to discuss the deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee -- with many sharing their concerns over the potential intent behind the additional resources.City leaders were also able to ask the Milwaukee Police Department questions about the federal deployment during a virtual meeting of the Milwaukee Common Council's Public Health and Safety Committee Monday.
NEW YORK -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to release a $1 trillion coronavirus relief proposal on Monday after days of disagreements between the White House and GOP lawmakers, kickstarting negotiations with Democrats over the next round of aid for American workers and businesses.The framework is expected to extend — but reduce substantially — just-expired expanded unemployment benefits, send a fresh round of $1,200 stimulus checks to American adults earning less than $75,000 in August and funnel tens of billions of dollars in aid to schools and universities.McConnell's anticipated release of the proposal comes after top Trump administration officials, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, paid two visits to the Capitol to work on bill text with staff.The appearances at the Capitol by Mnuchin and Meadows were part of an effort to convey to skeptical Republicans the legislation was supported by Trump — not just McConnell.“Half of the Republicans are going to vote no,” Sen.
CHENGDU, China — In the more than 40 years since China and the U.S. established formal diplomatic relations, accusations have been traded, tensions have risen and fallen and the two sides have come dangerously close to outright confrontation.Yet the forced closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston and China’s order in response to shutter the U.S. Consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu mark a new low point in ties between the world’s largest economies that can’t easily be smoothed over.Mistrust and rancor surrounding disputes over alleged technology theft, national security, human rights, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the South China Sea are now the main drivers in a relationship that had long sought to compartmentalize such issues to prevent them from impeding trade ties and cooperation in managing issues such as North Korea's nuclear program and conflicts in the Middle East and Africa.Going forward, the prospects for reconciliation look dim, even if the U.S. elects a new administration in November.Chinese authorities took control of the former U.S. Consulate in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, on Monday after it was ordered closed in retaliation for a U.S. order to vacate the Chinese Consulate in Houston.A State Department statement expressed disappointment, saying the consulate “has stood at the center of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years.”“We are disappointed by the Chinese Communist Party’s decision and will strive to continue our outreach to the people in this important region through our other posts in China,” it said.China’s foreign ministry issued a brief notice saying “competent authorities” entered through the front entrance and took over the premises after U.S. diplomats closed it at 10 a.m. Prior to that, the flag was lowered and workmen began removing plaques and other signs of U.S. sovereignty on the compound's exterior.That conveyed a sense of permanent rupture not felt during previous crises, including the 1999 stoning of the U.S. Embassy in response to NATO bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Serbia, along with the 2001 collision between a U.S. surveillance plane and Chinese fighter jet over the South China Sea.A day earlier, China's foreign ministry issued a statement of protest over what it called intrusions into the Houston consulate that violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-U.S. Consular Convention.“The Chinese side deplores and firmly opposes the U.S. move of forcibly entering China’s Consulate General in Houston and has lodged solemn representations.