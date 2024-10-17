Open Record: Reasonable Accommodations
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman's quest for ancient public records hits a barrier she can't cross. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the story of the government-owned building that's inaccessible to those with physical limitations. You'll also hear the public response one woman who is disabled calls, 'a slap in the face.' The team also invites an attorney with Disability Rights Wisconsin on the episode to talk about ADA and what that means for historic buildings.
Related episode links:
- Racine museum not ADA 'exempt,' must accommodate disabled patrons
- Racine Heritage Museum
- Disability Rights Wisconsin
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a topic for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.