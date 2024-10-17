Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Reasonable Accommodations

By and
Published  October 17, 2024 11:53am CDT
Episode 340: Reasonable Accommodations

In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the story of the government-owned building that's inaccessible to those with physical limitations.

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine woman's quest for ancient public records hits a barrier she can't cross. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn shares the story of the government-owned building that's inaccessible to those with physical limitations. You'll also hear the public response one woman who is disabled calls, 'a slap in the face.' The team also invites an attorney with Disability Rights Wisconsin on the episode to talk about ADA and what that means for historic buildings.

