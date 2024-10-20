JD Vance visits Waukesha, encourages Catholics to vote

The Brief US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance visited Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20. Long lines formed for the Republican vice presidential nominee at Stein's Aircraft Services. Vance spent the day in the Badger State.



US Senator and Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance visited Waukesha on Sunday, Oct. 20.

Long lines formed for the Republican vice presidential nominee at Stein's Aircraft Services.

"Perfect time right after the Packer game even," said Franklin resident Peter Radjenovich. "Because we all know that’s important in Wisconsin, so."

Vance spent the day in the Badger State. He traveled from Green Bay.

"I told my team it is a high-risk proposition to come to Wisconsin on a Sunday when the Packers have a home game, because either we’re going to have a fired up crowd or a pissed off crowd," Vance said. "Today we got a fired up crowd because the Packers won."

His speech focused on an even bigger match up: the race for the White House as Vice President Kamala Harris and his running mate, former President Donald Trump face off in the final weeks before the election. This rally spotlighted Catholics for Trump.

"As a Christian, as a person that was baptized for the first time just a few years ago, there is something really bizarre with Kamala Harris’ anti-Christian rhetoric and anti-Christian approach to public policy," Vance said.

One 11-year-old Franklin girl is decided.

"I actually want a world that actually is good and doesn’t suck," said Scarlett Radjenovich.

Vance will be holding his next rally in Arizona.

Early voting in Wisconsin starts Tuesday.