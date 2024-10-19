Milwaukee Power and Purpose youth summit empowers young men

Power and Purpose youth summit in Milwaukee
Aziz Abdullah joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the importance of the Power & Purpose youth summit and how it helps empower young men.
MILWAUKEE - The Power & Purpose youth summit, hosted by the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, aims to help young men "unlock their potential and ignite their passions."
It's a free, interactive experience that's all about men ages 14 to 19.
There are no lectures, just real conversations and hands-on workshops led by community leaders.
Power and Purpose Youth Summit
The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Cunningham Hall on the UW-Milwaukee campus.
For more information, click here.
