Lannon public safety referendum; voters consider tax levy increase

The Brief The Village of Lannon needs more money to pay its police officers. A referendum before voters will ask to increase the Lannon tax levy by $125,000 annually. If approved, the average homeowner will pay about $4.15 more each week.



The Village of Lannon says it needs more money to pay its police department.

"We’ve been trying to get the wages up and more competitive," said Lannon Village President Patrick Yates. "If we can’t maintain competitiveness in the workforce, they are going to look elsewhere."

For years, Yates said it has been difficult retaining police officers. Two full-time and ten part-time officers cover Lannon's two-and-a-half square miles. Yates told FOX6 News, those officers are among the lowest paid officers in the county.

To make matters worse, Yates said those officers have to buy their own guns, uniform and handcuffs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"You take those for granted; that your departments have those types of things – but they don’t," Yates said.

Patrick Yates

The village's potential solution rests in the hands of voters. A referendum on the November ballot to ask to increase the tax levy by $125,000 annually. For the average homeowner, Yates said that equates to about $4.15 every week.

"As you can see, it’s historically, over the last five years, been very high," Yates said.

The money will also help cover rising costs for fire protection, which is contracted out through neighboring Menomonee Falls.

Yates said the levy limits imposed by the state and the rising costs associated with public safety leave Lannon with few other options.

"With the vast majority of the levy already dedicated to public safety, what’s left to cut?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"Um, yeah. That’s a great question. Not much. There really isn’t much," Yates said.

Patrick Yates

Yates said about 20 people showed up a few weeks ago to the village's informational meeting about the referendum.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News spoke with two voters who said they are in favor of it. We did not find anyone opposed.

You can learn more about the Lannon public safety referendum by visiting the village website.