NARI Home & Remodeling Show is back this weekend; sneak peek of show

NARI Home & Remodeling Show
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a sneak peek of the show and some spooky spaces.
The NARI Home & Remodeling Show is back this weekend and this year they’ve added some ghoulish living rooms with frights and scary sights.
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with a sneak peek of the show and some spooky spaces.
Make sure your garage door is secure
Brian Kramp is at the NARI Home & Remodeling Show with a local company that can assist you with all your garage door needs.
Solutions, suggestions for your remodeling needs
Brian Kramp is in West Allis seeing how high schoolers are participating in this year’s show.
Does your kitchen need a refresh?
Brian Kramp is in West Allis with some steps for starting and completing a kitchen remodel.
Ghoulish living rooms with frights, scary sights
Brian Kramp is checking out some of the fun amenities that your canine and feline friends are offered during their stay.
Tubular skylight technology
Brian Kramp is in West Allis at the NARI Fall Home & Remodeling Show with ways to save on electrical bills while bringing in natural light into your home.