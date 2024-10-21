Delavan apartment building fire; multiple crews respond, no injuries

article

Fire Chief Tim O'Neill said it happened around 3:20 p.m. at an apartment building near 2nd and County Rd.

There were 23 different agencies called, and the fire was under control by 4:30 p.m.

O’Neill said there were no medical calls and nobody was transported to the hospital. The American Red Cross is helping 29 displaced people.

The fire chief said around six pets were recovered and are safe as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, though it is not ruled as suspicious.