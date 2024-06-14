Expand / Collapse search

Landlord-tenant issues: Contact 6 accepts questions, reviews with experts

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 14, 2024 1:54pm CDT
MILWAUKEE - Contact 6 is accepting questions about landlord-tenant issues until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 24. 

We will review as many questions as possible with experts from Legal Action of Wisconsin during an Ask Contact 6 segment. The video will be posted on FOX LOCAL, a free TV streaming app, on Friday, June 28.

We understand that landlord-tenant issues can be complicated. Please try to keep your submission brief. Video submissions should be less than one minute long. Written submissions may be paraphrased or shortened for time. Please include your first name and city. 

