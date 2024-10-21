Contact 6 helps consumers save nearly $16,000 in September 2024

The Brief Consumers say Contact 6 helped to resolve more than 20 cases in September. A Milwaukee man says he got $3,400 for repairs after his car was damaged in a car wash. A Sheboygan woman credits Contact 6 with helping save her landline telephone number of 50 years.



Scott Shambeau of Milwaukee wasn’t on the road when his car crashed into the rear end of a truck. He was on a conveyer belt in a car wash when something went wrong.

"All of a sudden, through the soap, I was getting close to the truck in front of me and I couldn’t do nothing," said Shambeau. "I’m helpless. I’m on their conveyer belt."

Shambeau says he’s a regular customer of the cash wash. He says his car was in neutral when the accident happened, just like it was supposed to be. After exiting the car wash, he says he showed a manager his damage.

"She said, ‘It’s an enter at your own risk car wash. Read the sign,’" said Shambeau.

Shambeau says his car had $3,400 in damage. He says a trailer hitch went through the front of his car and smashed the grill.

Shambeau says he called the car wash’s customer service line 18 times, asking the business cover his repairs.

"I even threatened to talk to a lawyer and they ignored me," said Shambeau. "Then, I contacted you and three days later they said I was approved. Go ahead and get your car fixed."

After Contact 6 wrote to the business, Shambeau says he finally got reimbursed for the damage.

"My car is smiling thanks to FOX6 News and Jenna Sachs," said Shambeau.

Shambeau’s $3,400 are among the $15,850.26 that consumers say Contact 6 helped them save in September. Working behind the scenes, Contact 6’s associate producer, Annette, helped a 95-year-old get a $150 fine waived for trash that someone else had dumped on her property.

Contact 6 assisted a Mount Pleasant woman with getting a new refrigerator after hers stopped working while under warranty. She helped a New Berlin family whose rental car tire caught a nail get a $754 refund, after they had to replace the car’s bad tires.

Thanks to Contact 6, a Mequon family’s moving truck finally pulled up nearly five months after their moving date. Their final payment of $950 was waived.

Susan Dexheimer in Sheboygan was having trouble getting her landline number transferred to her new condo.

"I called many, many, many times. Spent many, many hours on hold," said Dexheimer. "Literally, within in an hour after talking to (Contact 6), they called me."

Not only has Dexheimer used the landline number for 50 years, it’s connected to a medical device for her husband’s heart monitor. They’d been living without the landline number for two months.

"Because of the medical stuff, we just wanted to keep that and have that security," said Dexheimer. "Thank you so much. It really wouldn’t have happened without you."

More than twenty consumers say Contact 6 helped to fix their problems in September. To find out if Contact 6 can help you, file a complaint form.