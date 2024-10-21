Greenfield child death cold case; testimony resumes Monday

The Brief Testimony resumed on Monday, Oct. 21 in the trial of Ronald Schroeder. In Friday's proceedings, the court heard from two women, both exes of Ronald Schroeder and the mothers of his kids, and they both told a similar tale of life.



In Friday's proceedings, the court heard from two women, both exes of Ronald Schroeder and the mothers of his kids, and they both told a similar tale of life.

The women detailed abuse that they say they've either suffered, or that their kids have suffered, while they were in a relationship with him.

"It was a lot of body slamming, it was a lot of pushing me to the ground, it was a lot of hitting where you would never see it," testified one of the women.

FOX6 is not showing the women's faces in any video to protect their identities.

One mother testified that Schroeder abused her and their infant son back in the late 1990s. The second woman spoke about mysterious injuries her and Schroeder's infant daughter suffered in the early 2000s.

