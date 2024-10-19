article

The Brief Voces de la Frontera held an event on Saturday to share voter information and resources. It included an opportunity to paint, listen to music and enjoy refreshments.



An event on Milwaukee's south side on Saturday encouraged people to get out and vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.

Voces de la Frontera, a Wisconsin-based worker and immigrant rights group, provided resources for the community to learn about early and Election Day voting.

"It's an important part of holding our democracy together, and we should celebrate that and exercise freedom," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera.

Voces de los Artistas, the "art affiliate arm" of the group, invited people to paint a banner and enjoy music and refreshments.

Voces de la Frontera voter resource event

