Milwaukee voter resource event offers painting, music, more
MILWAUKEE - An event on Milwaukee's south side on Saturday encouraged people to get out and vote in the upcoming Nov. 5 election.
Voces de la Frontera, a Wisconsin-based worker and immigrant rights group, provided resources for the community to learn about early and Election Day voting.
"It's an important part of holding our democracy together, and we should celebrate that and exercise freedom," said Christine Neumann-Ortiz, executive director of Voces de la Frontera.
Voces de los Artistas, the "art affiliate arm" of the group, invited people to paint a banner and enjoy music and refreshments.
Voces de la Frontera voter resource event