Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; vehicle wanted for drug dealing
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a chase that ended in a crash for both the suspect vehicle and a squad vehicle on Monday, Oct. 21.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:50 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for drug dealing near 24th and Mineral.
The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit started.
The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a pole near 24th and Greenfield.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.
During the pursuit, a squad car crashed into an unrelated vehicle near 24th and Greenfield.
Two officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.