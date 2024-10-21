Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; vehicle wanted for drug dealing

article

The Brief A police pursuit ended in a crash in Milwaukee on Monday, Oct. 21. The suspect vehicle crashed, and the driver ran away. Suspected narcotics were recovered. During the pursuit, an MPD squad also crashed into an uninvolved vehicle.



Milwaukee police were involved in a chase that ended in a crash for both the suspect vehicle and a squad vehicle on Monday, Oct. 21.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 12:50 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for drug dealing near 24th and Mineral.

The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit started.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a pole near 24th and Greenfield.

The driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. Suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

During the pursuit, a squad car crashed into an unrelated vehicle near 24th and Greenfield.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.