Waukesha's Husco International to hire 250 new workers

The Brief Husco International, based in Waukesha, announced plans to hire 250 new workers. The extra hires are coming on because the company has generated new contracts, both U.S. and global. About 100 of the new hires will be made in Wisconsin.



A Waukesha-based manufacturing company made a huge announcement on Thursday, Oct. 17 – to the tune of $200 million.

Husco International makes hydraulic components for cars and construction equipment. Officials on Thursday announced plans to hire around 250 new workers.

Company officials say new projects have generated new contracts with both U.S. and global automakers and suppliers.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Husco held a bus tour on Thursday.

"Manufacturing kind of gets a bad rap in the United States. It’s a cool job to work with your hands and also do automation and robotics and AI. There’s a lot of exciting stuff going on that people don’t think enough about," said Austin Ramirez, Husco CEO.

The money and new hires will be split between the company's U.S. and international facilities. Roughly 100 of the new hires will be made in Wisconsin.