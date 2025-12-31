Packers, Vikings face off in Minneapolis; last regular season game

article

The Green Bay Packers travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 4. It is the final regular season game of this latest NFL season. Kickoff is set for noon.

Packers, Vikings at US Bank Stadium

What we know:

According to Packers.com, Green Bay leads the regular-season series, 66-59-3, while the two teams split the postseason, 1-1. The Packers’ 66 regular-season wins over Minnesota are the most by any team against the Vikings.

Of the past 22 regular-season meetings in Minnesota between the teams, 15 have been decided by single digits. The Packers have a 31-32 record in away games against the Vikings, including wins at Minnesota in three of the last six seasons. The Packers’ three wins at U.S. Bank Stadium are the fourth most by an opponent in the stadium’s history (Chicago ranks No. 1 with five).

Green Bay has scored 30-plus points in three of the last five road games against Minnesota, including 33 in a win in 2023.

Green Bay’s seven wins over Minnesota since 2019 are the most in the NFL (Detroit ranks No. 2 with six wins). The Packers won the first meeting this season, 23-6, in Week 12.

In 2024, both games were decided by two points. It was the first time in series history that Green Bay and Minnesota played in consecutive games decided by fewer than three points (STATS).

Which team will win on Sunday?