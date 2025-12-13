Purdue routs Marquette, Parham leads Golden Eagles with 19 points

article

The Brief Marquette lost to No. 6 Purdue 79-59 on the road Saturday, Dec. 13. Royce Parham had 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles. Marquette opens Big East play by hosting Georgetown on Wednesday.



Oscar Cluff made all nine of his shots and finished with a season-high 22 points, and Braden Smith reached another milestone with 10 more assists Saturday to lead No. 6 Purdue past Marquette 79-59.

By the numbers:

It took Smith only 12 seconds to find Fletcher Loyer for a 3-pointer to become the second Division I men's basketball player to join the 1,500-point, 850-assist, 550-rebound club. D.J. Cooper was the first to do it during his career at Ohio from 2009-13.

Smith had seven points and five rebounds to increase his career numbers to 1,515 points, 859 assists and 759 rebounds. Cluff had 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Loyer scored 15 points.

The Boilermakers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) have won two straight since an embarrassing 23-point home loss to then-No. 10 Iowa State last weekend.

Royce Parham had 19 points to lead Marquette (5-6), which lost for the second straight Saturday by 20 points. Chase Ross added 10 points for the Golden Eagles, who shot only 33% from the field and were a dismal 8 of 31 from 3-point range.

The Boilermakers took control with a 12-0 run that gave them a 21-8 lead midway through the first half and then pulled away late in the half by scoring nine straight points to open up a 37-19 lead.

Cluff helped put it away when he scored 13 consecutive points for Purdue early in the second half, a stretch then ended with the Boilermakers leading 53-29.

What's next:

Marquette opens Big East play by hosting Georgetown on Wednesday. Purdue has a week-long break before welcoming No. 21 Auburn to Indianapolis next Saturday.