High School Blitz 2025: Championship matchups set after Level 4 wins

By and
Published  November 14, 2025 11:09pm CST
High School Blitz
FOX6 News Milwaukee
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Grafton vs. Catholic Memorial. It is the Level 4 playoffs of the Wisconsin high school football season.

The Brief

    • Wisconsin high school football teams competed in the Level 4 playoffs on Friday.
    • The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Grafton vs. Catholic Memorial.

MILWAUKEE - In the Level 4 playoffs, the final four teams in each division took the field looking to secure a trip to next week's championship games at Camp Randall Stadium.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week was Grafton vs. Catholic Memorial. Featured games for Level 4 included: Bay Port vs. Muskego, Waunakee vs. Arrowhead, West De Pere vs. Homestead, Whitefish Bay vs. Reedsburg, Lake Country Lutheran vs. Mayville and Potosi Cassville vs. Kenosha St. Joseph. 

