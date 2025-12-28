Milwaukee Admirals shut-out by Grand Rapids Griffins 3-0

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Admirals fell 3-0 to the Grand Rapids Griffins at home, failing to score on both a penalty shot and a long 5-on-3 power play. This defeat marks the Admirals' ninth consecutive loss, dropping their season record below .500 (12-13-2-0) for the first time this year. Despite 39 saves from Admirals goalie Matt Murray, Grand Rapids secured the win via two quick power-play goals and a late empty-netter.



Admirals netminder Matt Murray stopped 39 shots in goal for Milwaukee, but the Ads couldn’t solve Grand Rapids goalie Sebastian Cossa as they dropped a 3-0 decision to the Griffins on Saturday night, Dec. 27 at historic Panther Arena.

The loss was the ninth straight for the Admirals, dropping them below .500 for the first time this season at 12-13-2-0.

The Ads had a golden opportunity to open the scoring when they were awarded a penalty shot after Daniel Carr was tripped up from behind on his way to the Grand Rapids net. However, Carr’s attempt was thwarted by Cossa and the game remained scoreless.

Things stayed that way until Grand Rapids converted on back-to-back power-plays, with the first coming at 13:31 by Erik Gustafsson and the second by Sheldon Dries just 34 seconds later, and suddenly it was 2-0.

The Admirals had another shot to get on the board with 1:41 of 5-on-3 time near the end of the second period, but the league’s best power-play unit couldn’t connect, and the Ads remained down by two.

Milwaukee battled in the third period but couldn’t find the back of the net and former Admiral Austin Watson sealed it for the Griffs with an empty-net goal with 34 seconds to play.

The Ads will look to snap their losing skid on Tuesday night, Dec. 30, when they host Rockford at 6:30 p.m. at Panther Arena in their final home game of 2025.