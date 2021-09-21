Latest Local NewsView More
The Haunt at the Village in Saukville
Brian is in Saukville checking out The Haunt At The Village where Friday and Saturday nights in October are a scary-good time.
Answering the call: 1 moment changed a paramedic’s life forever
She’s the only full-time paramedic in Johnson Creek, but that’s far from the only thing that makes Ginger Conroy remarkable.
11 Milwaukee domestic violence homicides, experts come together
In Milwaukee, domestic violence advocates are working to make sure survivors know about all the resources available.
Brewers help 4-year-old fan honor late father
Of the many things 4-year-old Axton Wanserski enjoys, they include baseball and the Milwaukee Brewers.
13-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 28th and Auer
A 13-year-old boy was shot near 28th and Auer, suffering an injury to his left foot, police said.
High school athletics threatened over drop in registered officials
A FOX6 News investigation has learned a dramatic drop in registered officials is threatening the future of high school athletics.
Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft, 2 sought by police
Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man and woman who stole merchandise from Woodman's on State Highway 145.
Wisconsin GOP releases redistricting plan, maps blasted as 'rigged'
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature released their redistricting plans on Wednesday, maps that were immediately blasted as “rigged.”
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Sports
Contact 6
FOX6 Investigators
National News
Politics
Podcasts
Open Record: Virtually a problem?
The FOX6 Investigators explore the future of Zoom in the courtroom.
Open Record: Open records 101
The FOX6 Investigators give listeners a crash course in open records.
Open Record: No doctor in sight
Could a gap in Wisconsin law allow unlicensed providers to perform medical procedures without a doctor in sight?
Open Record: Pay up & get paid
Contact 6's Jenna Sachs talks about two of the hottest consumer issues right now: COVID-19 testing demand and Wisconsin's unclaimed property.