article

The Brief The Admirals' annual Teddy Bear Toss game is Tuesday night against Rockford. Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and throw them on the ice when the Admirals score their first goal of the game. The toys are then collected and donated to SAFE Wisconsin, a nonprofit.



The Milwaukee Admirals' annual Teddy Bear Toss game is Tuesday night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

What you can do:

Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and throw them on the ice when the Admirals score their first goal of the game. The toys are then collected and donated to SAFE Wisconsin.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

SAFE, which stands for "Stuffed Animals for Emergencies," is a nonprofit organization that collects, cleans and donates stuffed animals to children who are in traumatic situations.

Over the years, the Admirals said they have collected thousands of stuffed animals during the Teddy Bear Toss.

Puck drop against the Rockford IceHogs is set for 6:30 p.m. Find tickets on the Admirals website.

Featured article