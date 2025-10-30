Wisconsin motocross prodigy trades dairy farm life for national competition

The Brief Eldon Baerwolf, 19, grew up on a Sun Prairie-area dairy farm and is now racing competitively across Wisconsin. With help from a former pro and local sponsor, he’ll compete in the national THOR Mini O’s motocross event in November. Since starting serious training, Baerwolf has already captured multiple race wins across the state.



Eldon Baerwolf has a do-it-yourself mentality. The 19-year-old took that drive and rode right into the world of motocross.

"I always wanted a dirt bike, and I basically rode it around the farm nonstop," said Eldon Baerwolf, a motocross rider.

Baerwolf and his siblings grew up on a farm in the Sun Prairie area. To this day, his family still runs Sassy Cow Creamery in Columbus, Wis.

Four years ago, his passion on wheels took him out of the farm and straight to Aztalan Cycle Club. He now races 250 C and Open C.

"It is crazy to look back, just think about where I came from and where I'm at now," said Baerwolf. "This last year, I really took it seriously. I started riding as much as possible, at least three times a week, just here on weeknights after school, after work."

That drive to rev up his career was there, but being self-funded in this sport is not easy.

"It definitely adds a lot more of a challenge," said Baerwolf. "I know, I do have to thank my parents. They help me here and there. It's nice because, obviously, it'd be so hard to do it all on your own."

Enter former pro rider Mike Bergman.

"I was out here training with my boys all the time and he’d be here every night," said Mike Bergman. "He was the fast guy, and we just started talking one night because he was helping my boys out, giving them some pointers and we just became friends. He is flying. He’s going to probably be one of the best riders ever out of here."

Bergman would know. It takes more than talent to be considered a great motocross rider.

"What I like about him is his work ethic," said Bergman. "He doesn’t quit until the job is done, but he will go to school, he'll go to work and then he comes out here at night after doing all that. He's training to be a diesel tech. He’s just a phenomenally great kid."

So far, he's proving Bergman right.

In August, Baerwolf competed in The Battle of Wisconsin. It's a race that determines the best riders in the Badger state in each class. Baerwolf won.

"It was definitely a feeling of relief," said Baerwolf. "It just felt so good. All that hard work finally started to pay off. I knew I wanted more."

To really test himself, that next step is to perform well in the biggest amateur motocross race in the country, the THOR Mini O's.

"It'll be my first time doing a race like that, so I'm a little nervous but that's why I've been working so hard," said Baerwolf.

In November, he'll travel with Bergman's family down to Florida for the Mini O's.

"I would like to get a top 10 in the Mini O's," said Baerwolf. "I think I've got the speed in me, so I'll just keep on working and see what I can do."

"I think he's going to be in the top five, I really do," said Bergman. "I think he's really going to put a great show on."

To offset some of the costs of competing at a national competition, Bergman phoned his friend Justin Fernandez.

Fernandez is the co-owner of a beloved racers hangout, Mama Mia's, which is a long-standing Italian restaurant in West Allis.

As a former rider himself, that decision to sponsor Baerwolf for the Mini O's was an easy one.

"He's a really nice kid, a very hard worker," said Justin Fernandez, co-owner of Mama Mia's. "Great work ethic. Trains hard. Needed a helping hand and just wanted to kind of help him out where I could. I think he could really go far."

For Baerwolf, all this support has meant the world.

"That's such a good feeling, like just to have someone behind your back supporting you and actually wanting to give money towards your racing, it was great," said Baerwolf.

The wheels of fortune are always turning in this special motocross community.

"Everyone in racing knows each other," said Bergman. "We all try to help each other and he's just worthwhile to help. He's a great kid."

"[Mike is a] great guy," said Baerwolf. "Can't thank him for all the help that he's done for me."

As Baerwolf keeps pushing to get as far as he can on the track, he knows that kindness will be paid back ten-fold.

Since FOX6 visited Baerwolf for this story, he's won two races at Aztalan and two other races at Sugar Maple MX.

Those recent successes have given him the confidence that he can compete anywhere, especially with the Mini O's coming up on Nov. 22.