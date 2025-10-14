Badgers basketball bringing big games to Milwaukee this season

article

The Brief Wisconsin men’s basketball will play Oklahoma (Oct. 24) and Villanova (Dec. 19) at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Brookfield Central alum Andrew Rohde will play close to home in both games. Coach Greg Gard says the matchups highlight the team’s opportunities and big-stage potential this season.



Basketball season is right around the corner in Milwaukee, with the Wisconsin Badgers set to join the mix alongside the Bucks and Marquette.

What we know:

Late in the Brewers’ regular season, Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard, along with players John Blackwell and Andrew Rohde, made a stop at American Family Field to preview what’s ahead. The Badgers will host Oklahoma in an exhibition game at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 24, and then return to Milwaukee to face Villanova in a non-conference game on Friday, Dec. 19.

For Rohde, a Brookfield Central graduate who transferred to Wisconsin from St. Thomas and Virginia, it will be a true homecoming. Blackwell, meanwhile, said he feels confident about his decision to return to the Badgers after exploring the NBA Draft.

The program hopes the spotlight in Milwaukee helps set the stage for a successful season that could carry them deep into March Madness.