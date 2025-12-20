Admirals lose to Stars, Milwaukee's losing streak reaches 8 games

article

The Brief The Admirals lost to the Stars 5-2 on the road Saturday night, Dec. 20. Milwaukee has now lost eight straight games. The Admirals are off for a week before hosting the Griffins on Dec. 27.



The Texas Stars jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and held off the Milwaukee Admirals, winning 5-2 Saturday at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Milwaukee has now lost eight straight games.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

By the numbers:

Trailing 4-0 in the third period, Admirals forward Kalan Lind scored his first American Hockey League goal at 3:28 of the third period. Lind’s slap shot was assisted by Kevin Gravel and Andrew Gibson.

The Admirals added another at 12:01 of the third period when Daniel Carr slapped in a rebound for his 11th goal of the season. Gibson and Gravel assisted on that goal as well.

Featured article

Texas roared out of the gate to begin the contest, outshooting the Admirals 14-3 and scoring three goals. The first came on the power play at 2:36 from Arttu Hyry. Defenseman Gavin White made it 2-0 with a shot from the blue line at 9:19 and Cross Hanas shot from the left circle to score at 10:11 of the first stanza.

Stars forward Cameron Hughes deposited a rebound into the net at 5:24 of the second frame to give Texas a 4-0 lead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Jack Becker added an empty net goal at 19:33 of the third period to close the scoring.

What's next:

Milwaukee is off for a week. The Admirals return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Dec. 27.