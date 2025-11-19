Marquette men’s basketball welcomes 10-year-old through Team IMPACT

The Brief Ten-year-old Britain "B.J." Mathews joined Marquette men’s basketball through Team IMPACT. Mathews lives with sickle cell disease but continues to pursue basketball with strong family and team support. Marquette players and coaches have embraced Mathews, offering mentorship, access and a sense of belonging.



Britain 'B.J.' Mathews is your typical 10-year-old.

He has a passion for sports, but his love is definitely basketball. Now, Mathews can also claim something that no other 10-year-old can.

He's currently the youngest member on the Marquette men's basketball team. Back in September, Mathews signed a national letter of intent and committed to the Golden Eagles for the next two years.

"I'm feeling pretty good," said Britain Mathews. "I'm happy that I'm a part of the Marquette basketball men's team now."

Mathews is living with sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that can lead to various complications. He was matched with the Marquette men's basketball team through Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit organization that assigns children facing serious illnesses and disabilities with college teams.

Erin Loughlin helped facilitate this match between Britain and Marquette.

"Coach Smart really sets a really great example for what our mission speaks of, and it was kind of a no-brainer," said Erin Loughlin, Team IMPACT's Regional Director of Programs, Midwest. "We knew that B.J. would be a great fit for men's basketball, just having, again, that sense of belonging and those guys to mentor him."

The feeling is mutual.

"Well, we're excited about B.J.," said Shaka Smart, Marquette men's basketball coach. "He's got a lot of energy. He has a very, very positive spirit. He has a background of overcoming challenges and obstacles, so adding him to our team means a lot."

Back home in Milwaukee, that day has left a lasting impact on Mathews and his family.

"He is very deserving and a very special kid, so it was rewarding, and I was probably cheesing the whole time because it was a special moment for him," said Kelly Ragland, Britain's mother.

That letter meant so much that Mathews has it framed and displayed in his room.

It's a reminder of his perseverance while he lives with this life-long battle.

"I have a crisis once in a time, but I mean I haven't had it, I don't think, for about two to three months now," said Mathews.

"They say the pain is somewhat similar to like a throbbing, almost like stabbing pain that doesn't go away," said Ragland. "Unfortunately, there's really nothing that you can do, you can't stop it, you have to let it subside. It can last for a day or it can last for a week."

But the disease hasn't dampened his spirit.

"His pain crises usually occur during change of seasons, so usually the whole fall to winter," said Ragland. "That's also when his tournaments usually occur and so he's out. He usually doesn't get to play in them, but this year was the first year that he got to play and so he got MVP. He got to finish a season of basketball so it really just meant a lot."

A proud hooper, Mathews has the hardware to show for his efforts.

Cheering him on is his own court of support. His family, older brother London, friends and of course the Marquette players.

"He can attend games," said Ragland. "He can just visit them. They'll visit him, so a couple of the guys have texted him, so it's kind of like a big brother experience where they're just checking in on him."

"I got free season tickets for every single game that I want to go to," said Mathews. "I'm excited for that because I get to be in the Marquette locker room and get to play around with them."

During Marquette's season opener against UAlbany, there they were, showing support. Being a part of this program certainly gets Mathews excited for the future.

"I really want to be a Marquette player," said Mathews.

And who knows? Maybe in a few years, that national letter of intent could eventually mean a roster spot with the Blue & Gold.