Bucks fall on last-second jumper as Wizards edge Milwaukee 114-113

article

The Brief The Bucks lost 114-113 on a last-second jumper despite 33 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Turnovers early in the fourth quarter sparked a decisive Washington run. Milwaukee was unable to close after briefly regaining the lead in the final minute.



C.J. McCollum made a go-ahead, pull-up jumper with a second remaining to give the Washington Wizards a 114-113 victory over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

McCollum's winner capped an 18-point performance. Alex Starr and Bub Carrington each scored 20 points.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Antetokounmpo scored 33 points to lead the Bucks (14-20), who shot 41.1% from the floor and made 16 of 39 from 3-point distance.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 19 points and Ryan Rollins finished with 16 for Milwaukee, which had won two in a row and was looking for its first three-game win streak of the season.

Kyle Kuzma’s layup in the waning seconds of the third sent the Bucks into the final quarter with an 88-86 lead. Milwaukee turned the ball over four times in the first two minutes of the fourth to fuel a 13-3 Washington run that included three straight 3-pointers from Carrington and put the Wizards ahead 99-91 with 9:56 remaining.

Washington stretched its lead to 10 points before Milwaukee scored seven straight points, including back-to-back buckets from Antetokounmpo to make it a 107-104 game with 6:27 left.

Antetokounmpo came off the floor with 5:14 to play after coming down hard trying to drive through the lane for a layup. Milwaukee came up empty on its next five possessions before he returned with 2:39 remaining and, after having a basket wiped off by a traveling call, fed Rollins for an open 3 that tied the game at 110.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Myles Turner split a pair of free throws to put Milwaukee ahead with 1:15 remaining and Antetokounmpo added a pair to make it a three-point game before the Wizards' final surge.

Up next

Wizards: Host Brooklyn on Friday.

Bucks: Host Charlotte on Friday.