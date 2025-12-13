article

The Brief The Brewers reportedly traded Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Royals. In exchange, Milwaukee acquired Angel Zerpa from Kansas City.



The Milwaukee Brewers traded outfielder Isaac Collins and pitcher Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals for pitcher Angel Zerpa, according to a Saturday report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Who is Angel Zerpa?

What we know:

Zerpa, a 26-year-old lefty from Venezuela, made his MLB debut in 2021. He's spent all five big-league seasons with the Royals.

Last season, Zerpa pitched to a 4.18 ERA over 69 appearances – almost entirely in relief. He allowed a .271 opponent batting average, posted a 1.38 WHIP, and tallied a career-best 58 strikeouts. He holds a 3.97 ERA over his career.

Isaac Collins, Nick Mears

What we know:

In 2025, after a brief stint in the majors the year before, the 28-year-old Collins emerged as a fixture in the outfield for a Milwaukee team that won a franchise-record 97 games. He garnered National League Rookie of the Year consideration.

The switch hitter finished the season with a .779 OPS over 130 games during the regular season. He struggled in the postseason, though, failing to record a hit in nine at-bats over six games.

Mears, 29, pitched 63 games out of the Brewers' bullpen in 2025. He finished the campaign with a 3.49 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and .213 opponent batting average to go with 46 strikeouts versus 13 walks. He was solid through the postseason, pitching four shutout innings over five games – allowing just one hit, one walk and striking out six.

The right-hander also appeared in 13 games for Milwaukee in 2024, after the club acquired him in a trade with Colorado.