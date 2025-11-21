Expand / Collapse search

High School Blitz 2025: State championships, Divisions 1-3

Published  November 21, 2025 1:57pm CST
Grafton beat Reedsburg to take the Division 3 title

MADISON, Wis. - The 2025 WIAA high school football state championships wrapped up on Friday, Nov. 21. 

Division 3

What we know:

In the Division 3 championship, the Grafton Black Hawks beat Reedsburg, 17-15, to take home the state title and trophy. 

This is Grafton's third state title in program history and their first in division 3.

